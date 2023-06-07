Meet Anju Sharma Who Failed In Chemistry In Class 10th But Cracked UPSC In First Attempt At 22

One of the hardest things to do is to pass the UPSC exams. To pass the Civil Services examination, a great deal of diligence, tenacity, and patience are required. Today, we'll tell you about the tenacity of IAS officer Anju Sharma, who struggled academically in her Class 12 years but eventually succeeded by passing the UPSC test at the age of 22. She made one of her best achievements out of a failure.

Anju Sharma began her career in 1991 in Rajkot in the position of Assistant Collector. In addition to this, he has held several government positions, including Gandhinagar's District Collector.

IAS Anju Sharma’s Struggle

Anju Sharma had failed her pre-boards in chemistry in Class 10 and the Economics Paper in Class 12. She passed all the other subjects with distinction, with the exception of these two. She claimed that only success can prepare you for failure.

Anju recalled how her mother supported and encouraged her during a very trying period in her life. She also discovered that one should not rely on last-minute studying, so she began studying for her college examinations early on, which enabled her to win the gold medal for her college.

She graduated from Jaipur with a BSc and an MBA. Anju Sharma revealed in an interview that she failed the 10th Chemistry Pre-Board exam. She did, however, succeed in other courses and received honors. She also failed the Economics paper in the 12th grade after this. In college, she received a gold medal as well. She was also working on the Civil Services Examination around this time.

Gained success at the age of 22

Anju, who was only 22 years old, passed the Civil Services Examination on her first attempt. She gained success for her family as well as for herself. She was able to pass the UPSC exam on her first try thanks to this method as well. She finished her coursework far in advance and was listed among the IAS top scorers.

Anju Sharma is currently employed by the Government Education Department's (Higher and Technical Education) Secretariat in Gandhinagar as a principal secretary.