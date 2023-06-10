Meet IPS Officer Navjot Simi: Doctor Who Became Top Cop Of Bihar

Navjot Simi is an IPS officer who has an inspiring journey of becoming a top cop of Bihar after starting her career as a dentist. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018 with an all-India rank of 735 and joined the Bihar cadre as an IPS officer. Currently, she is posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Patna.

Early Life and Education

Navjot Simi was born on 21st December 1987 in Gurdaspur, Punjab. She pursued her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. She started her career as a dentist and worked for some time before deciding to prepare for the UPSC exam.

UPSC Preparation and Strategy

Navjot Simi took coaching from a reputed institute in Delhi for her UPSC preparation. However, she believes that one can crack the exam without joining expensive coaching classes and by using internet resources wisely. She says that hard work, dedication and motivation are the key factors for success in the exam. She says that one should have a clear vision of why they want to join the civil services and what they want to achieve through it.

Achievements and Recognition

Navjot Simi cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt and secured an impressive rank of 735. She was allotted the IPS service and the Bihar cadre. She underwent training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad and then joined her first posting as the DSP of Patna.

As an IPS officer, she has been involved in various initiatives and operations to maintain law and order, prevent crime, protect women and children, and promote social welfare. She has also been active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where she shares her views, experiences and achievements with her followers.

She has received appreciation and recognition from various quarters for her work as an IPS officer. She has also been featured in various media outlets and articles for her inspiring story and personality.

Personal Life

Navjot Simi is married to IAS Tushar Singla, who is also from Punjab and cleared the UPSC exam in 2015 with an all-India rank of 86. He is currently posted as the District Magistrate of Banka in Bihar. She has overcome many challenges and obstacles to achieve her goal of becoming a civil servant. She has also set an example for others by being a doctor who became a top cop of Bihar.