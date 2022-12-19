Meet Stark Drones, a Startup wanting to Disrupt the Course of Humanity

Many startups come and go, but one that aims to stay for a very long time is Stark Drones. The legacy of Stark Drones might be a light to the world and technology aimed at impacting people’s lives for the better. To an extent, Stark Drones wants to do very complex and advanced research. Most of that research have been centered around computing, and some of the core technologies they work on also disrupt other areas of expertise such as aeronautics and clean energy. The technological pipeline Stark Drones is developing, is primarily centered towards disrupting infrastructure and telecom as industries. That being said, they have been working on quite a bit.

Stark Drones was founded in 2018, and earlier this year have been working on a variety of different launches and tests. Some of the most impressive include an internet balloon telemetry test and the development of a space plane. That being said, what Stark Drones has its eyes set on for the world of computing definitely has the potential of some impact. Stark Drones is looking to develop what can be looked at as one of the world’s largest grid computing networks.

Currently, Stark Drones is working an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. You can check out their Wefunder at https://www.wefunder.com/starkdrones.

In relation to their crowdfunding campaign, they have the following disclosure:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

