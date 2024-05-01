Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Delayed Elections In Anantnag-Rajouri, Calls for Voter Vigilance

Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that authorities deliberately delayed elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats to manipulate voters in favor of BJP allies and deter people from exercising their franchise against the ongoing assault on Jammu and Kashmir's identity and resources.

Addressing election rallies in Maniyal Gali, Rajouri, she stressed the significance of the ongoing elections in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity. Mehbooba also emphasized that the polls present an opportunity to send a clear message to the Union Government that decisions made on and after August 5, 2019, are unconstitutional and must be revoked.

Mufti expressed her determination to contest from the region despite its remoteness and the challenges of campaigning. She highlighted the deep connection the PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had with the area. "I am your candidate and seek your vote because PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had a very deep connection with this area. Many people told me to contest from elsewhere, citing the challenges of campaigning in this remote region. However, I remained firm in my decision to contest from here because both my father and I have always held a special place in our hearts for this region.

She added, "I have been trekking through these terrains since the time when the people of these areas faced grave challenges, with many afraid to even leave their homes. I want you to strengthen my resolve and ensure my victory so that I can represent you in parliament with the same courage and determination."

Addressing concerns over the delayed polls, Mehbooba criticized the lack of explanation from officials and questioned their motives. She said there seems to be collusion at play between these officials and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to manipulate the electoral process. "The government has deliberately extended the election date here to make this path hazardous for me. Despite facing economic hardships themselves, my workers are spending money from their own pockets to sponsor my campaign.

"The officers who have delayed the polls have not provided any reasons for this. It raises questions about whether these officers are also colluding with the ECI?," Mehbooba asked.

She further condemned a viral video featuring a BJP leader threatening voters with consequences reminiscent of 1947 if they did not support BJP's proxy candidates. She alleged that the delay in polls aimed to instill fear among voters and coerce them into compliance.

Mufti urged voters to remember the contributions of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and turn out in large numbers on May 25 to ensure victory for the PDP and confront the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir.