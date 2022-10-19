Mehbooba Mufti questions hybrid terrorist’s killing in J&K; demands probe

Srinagar: Mehbooba Mufti has raised questions over the killing of Lashkar Hybrid terrorist and expressed her worry for Kashmiri’s safety, saying that if a terrorist is killed in police custody, how can anyone else feel safe? She also demanded an investigation of the hybrid terrorist’s killing. Condemning recent events of killings in the valley, Mufti said, “The security situation in Kashmir region has deteriorated and the rise in civilian killings is a big concern. I condemn the killings of Kashmiri Pandit and civil labourers.”

“I want an investigation done in the killing of the Hybrid Terrorist too. It needs to be thoroughly investigated. We cannot have a catch and kill policy here as was prevalent in Punjab at one point of time,” Mufti said.

Earlier ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Imran Bashir Ganie (Hybrid) Lashkar terrorist, has been killed by another terrorist during anti-terrorist operation launched by forces on the information of Imran at Nowgam area.”

He added “ Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid Lashkar terrorist Imran and in continuous raids by Police & security forces, the contact has been established between terrorists & forces at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie got killed by firing of another terrorist.”

Police arrested Imran Ganaie, soon after the two non-local labourers were killed in grenade attack in shopian and police claimed that Imran was responsible for the attack on non-local labourers in Hermain Shopian was arrested.