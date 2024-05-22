Mehbooba Mufti made a big allegation on the central government. Mufti said, "Those people are being promoted who used to distribute hawala money to terrorist commanders". Mufti further emphasized, "Government should check the background of these parties before supporting them."

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today reached Shopian to pay tributes to the BJP worker and former Sarpanch who was killed in the terrorist attack. Mufti stressed on the government to provide employment to the wife of the killed BJP worker as soon as possible and said that this incident should be investigated.

Pointing towards her opponents, she said "it can be that same people are behind this attack who used to run a hawala money racket in the valley and used to get money for terrorist leaders and today they want to deteriorate the atmosphere so that people boycott polls, and they will get benefit in the elections.

Mehbooba Mufti further said, “Whatever happened is bad. He has small children. Mufti asked the government to give a job to the wife of the killed BJP worker as soon as possible, because she has no one to earn for family.”

Calling the incident a conspiracy, Mufti said, “On one hand it is said that the situation here is fine, on the other hand, this terrorist attack in South Kashmir happens and it raise suspicion. This should be investigated as to how someone entered someone's house. This was not happening nowadays, because they (central government) say that militancy has ended and there was an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which never happened before.” Mufti criticized the government's claim that the situation in the valley has improved, and terrorism has ended.

Mufti did not stop here. Without naming her opponent, she accused the central government, “It must be seen which group is behind this, who want boycott here, do not want that good voting should happen. They have had connections before too, they use to bring hawala money, and distributing it here among militants, they gave guns to our youth. Is there any such group that wants to deteriorate the atmosphere so that people won't vote? I think the government should investigate this,” Mufti said.

Mehbooba alleged that an atmosphere of fear is being created in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency so that people stay away from polling booths and those people, whom the common people do not want to vote for, win the elections with the help of boycott. “Voters are being terrorized. As there was good voting in Srinagar and Pulwama and the government says that this militancy has ended, then why did these attacks happen?

Taking a dig at the Centre, Mufti said that the background of these parties being promoted by center government should be checked. How they used to bring hawala money here and distribute it among militant leaders. Some money they use to keep for themselves, and some were given to them (terrorists). The government needs to see if there is any connection.

Mehbooba Mufti is the PDP candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, and she is pitted against NC's Mian Altaf and Apni party's candidate Zafar Manhas, who is also supported by Sajjad Lone. Apni party and Sajjad Lone's People's Conference are said to have the support of the BJP and that is why the elections in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency were postponed so that Apni party's candidate gets time to strengthen his ground.