NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022: Re-exam for candidates affected by technical issues, direct link to apply here

Candidates can apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022: Re-exam for candidates affected by technical issues, direct link to apply here

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will re-conduct the MHT CET 2022 after some candidates missed the exam due to technical issues. Candidates who were unable to complete the exam can apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Here's how to apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam

  • Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the home page, click on the  ‘Click here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’ link
  • In the newly opened tab log in by entering your application number, date of birth and captcha code
  • Fill the MHT CET re-exam form and submit

MHT CET 2022 Re-exam - Direct Link 

The decision to reconduct MHT CET 2022 came after several candidates complained that the exam scheduled on August 11 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was hampered at some centres due to server error.

 

Live Tv

MHT CET 2022MHT CET Answer Key 2022MHT CET 2022 re-examMHT CET re-exam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?