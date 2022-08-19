MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will re-conduct the MHT CET 2022 after some candidates missed the exam due to technical issues. Candidates who were unable to complete the exam can apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to apply for MHT CET 2022 re-exam

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the home page, click on the ‘Click here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’ link

In the newly opened tab log in by entering your application number, date of birth and captcha code

Fill the MHT CET re-exam form and submit

The decision to reconduct MHT CET 2022 came after several candidates complained that the exam scheduled on August 11 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was hampered at some centres due to server error.