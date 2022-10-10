MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5-year LLB merit list to be OUT TODAY at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will release the first alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB today, October 10, 2022. Candidates can check their rank in the merit list online at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The final merit list will be published on October 13, 2022. The CET Cell will announce the first round of seat allotment for MHT CET 5-year LLB on October 15, 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted for seat allocation based on their CET marks, rank and college preferences.

MHT CET 5-year LLB: Here's how to download

Visit the official counselling portal of 5-year LLB - llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Check the notification section for alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories

Click on the relevant merit list link and open the merit list pdf

Find your name, roll number and rank in the merit list

Alternatively, candidates may also check their rank by logging into the CAP portal, using the application number and date of birth.

Candidates who are allotted the most preferred college will have to report to the law college and complete the admission process by October 18, 2022. Candidates who get college allotment other than first preference will have the option to accept the seat or apply for the next round of counselling.