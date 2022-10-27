MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round-2 web option entry begins TODAY at fe2022.mahacet.org- Here’s how to fill choices

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The web-option entry for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-2 has started against Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling. The web-option entry, which began today, October 27, will last until October 29. Candidates can complete out their college and course preferences at fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in using their application number and password to the Maharashtra CET candidate login page in order to complete the MHT CET CAP round-2 web-option entry. A candidate will be allowed to select as many colleges and courses in the order of preference that they desire. When creating the MHT CET allotment list, the Maharashtra CET Cell shall use the MHT CET 2022 web option as the sole choice.

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-2: Here’s how to fill web options

Go to the MHT CET CAP -- fe2022.mahacet.org

Click on the “Candidate Login” tab and insert the MHT CET login details

On the web-option entry portal, fill in the MHT CET 2022 option entry

Verify the choices

Submit the MHT CET option entry form 2022

The provisional allotment of CAP round-2 will be displayed by the CET Cell on October 31 in accordance with the MHT CET 2022 CAP second phase dates. Between November 1 and November 3, candidates are permitted to accept the seats that have been offered.