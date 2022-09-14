NewsIndia
MHT CET RESULT 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET Result 2022: State Entrance Test Cell has announced that the MHT CET PCB, PCM results declared announcement will be made on September 15, 2022 at 5 PM. Candidates can download the result from the official website mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET Result 2022: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET Results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released tomorrow on September 15, 2022, in accordance with the timetable. Students can view their Maharashtra CET results on the official website, mahacet.org, after they have been made public. The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed. The URLs for the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be made accessible to candidates at 5 pm on the specified date. The links for everyone's scorecards will also be active at the same time.

If you have done everything as guided, you should now have your mht cet score card 2022 on your screen, where you need to check all the details printed on it carefully and take its printout for counselling and other uses in the future.

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download

  • Visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.
  • Scroll down the particular page and click on the link of MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.
  • All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e.,mht cet score card 2022 where they will get the result login page.
  • Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID & password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code. And select the ‘Submit’ button.

The admissions process will be conducted after the announcement of the MHT CET PCB, PCM Results 2022. Please inform the candidates that they will all be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure if they receive merit in the MHT CET results. Everyone took these tests between August 5 and August 20, 2022.

Live Tv

mht cet result 2022mht cet pcm resultMHT CET PCB Resultmht cet result 2022cet resultmht cet result datecet 2022 result datecet answer key 2022MHT CET Answer keymht cet law 2022MHT CET Law

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!