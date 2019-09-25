MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday morning in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Both the pilots managed to eject safely.
The pilots included a Group Captain and a squadron leader.
A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday morning in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Both the pilots managed to eject safely.
A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday morning in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Both the pilots managed to eject safely.
The pilots included a Group Captain and a squadron leader.