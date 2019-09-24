close

Milind Deora

Milind Deora praises Howdy Modi! event, clarifies 'national interest comes first'

Milind Deora praises Howdy Modi! event, clarifies &#039;national interest comes first&#039;

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Congress leader Milind Deora for praising his Howdy, Modi! speech and also recalled former union minister Murli Deora's commitment to strengthen ties between India and the United States.

After PM Modi addressed over 50,000 people at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday during the Howdy, Modi! event, Deora tweeted to say, "PM's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties." 

In his tweet, he also gave a special mention to US President Donald Trump, who was also present at the event. "Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions makes us proud," the Congress leader added.

Thanking Deora, PM Modi replied saying that his "friend Murli Deora would have really been glad to see the strengthening of bilateral ties."

"Thank you, Milind Deora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deoraji's commitment to strong ties with the USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of Donald Trump was outstanding," read the Prime Minister's reply.

To which, Deora further said: "Thank you Narendra Modi ji! Murlibhai put nation first and worked with all governments in India & the US to deepen ties between our great countries. In my many interactions with my Democrat & Republican friends, they, too, acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century." 

Read their Twitter exchange here:

Deora's post, however, triggered criticisms, after which, he issued a statement stating that he "regrets the insinuations and unwarranted criticism in sections of the media and social media".

Here's his statement.

Deora resigned as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief after the party debacle in Lok Sabha election.

