Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh's story of struggle and strength will continue to inspire generations: President Ram Nath Kovind, other leaders condole death of Flying Sikh

Legendary Indian sprinter passed away aged 91 on late Friday due to post-COVID complications. As per the PGIMER, Chandigarh, the 'Flying Sikh' left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away aged 91 on Friday (June 18, 2021) due to post-COVID complications. As per the PGIMER, Chandigarh, the 'Flying Sikh' left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm

Following his death, tributes have been pouring in from all sections of societies with President Ram Nath Kovind saying that the passing of the sporting icon fills his heart with grief. 

"The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the passing away of Milkha Singh, the nation has lost a 'colossal sportsperson'. He also expressed that Singh had captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. 

"His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added that several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Milkha Singh has left 'an indelible mark' on world athletics. 

"Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports," Shah said. 

Several other leaders also paid tributes to Milka Singh.

Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of COVID-19 Hospital of PGIMER on June 3 and was treated there for 10 days before he tested negative. However, due to post-COVID complications, he was shifted out of COVID-19 Hospital to medical ICU.

Earlier, Milkha's 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also been infected by the virus, had passed away in Mohali

