हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Captain Amarinder Singh

Mind your own business: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe in Punjab spurious liquor tragedy

As many as 104 people have lost their lives so far in the Punjab spurious liquor tragedy.

Mind your own business: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe in Punjab spurious liquor tragedy
File Photos

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday (August 2, 2020) said that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should 'mind his own business' as he was asking for a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy that took place on July 29.

He also said that Delhi CM is making political meat from the tragedy to revive AAP’s lost political fortunes in Punjab.

CM Singh stated that the Punjab Police has solved all the past cases and has effectively busted mafia involved in current illicit liquor case.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Kejriwal took to Twitter and expressed that he is saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor, adding that the State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. 

He also said the case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases in the past few months have been solved by local police.

Meanwhile, as many as 104 people have lost their lives so far in the Punjab spurious liquor tragedy.

The death toll in the Tarn Taran district has now increased to 80, while, 12 each have died in Batala and Amritsar Rural. 

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab CM said the death of people due to spurious alcohol is due to negligence of some in excise and police department and suspended 3 ETOs, 4 Excise Inspectors, 4 SHOs and 2 DSPs. 

CM Singh assured that whoever is involved in the spurious liquor business will not be spared and strict action will be taken against those responsible at the earliest.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families who lost their lives.

Tags:
Captain Amarinder SinghArvind KejrwailDelhiPunjabPunjab hooch tragedyliquor tragedy
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput changed 14 SIM cards from June 9-13; Bihar Police to probe death of actor ex-manager Disha Salian
  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,78,39,641Confirmed
  • 6,79,516Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Video: Hanuman Ji's mark to be worshipped before bhumi pujan