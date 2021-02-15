Ministry of Corporate Affairs' Manmohan Juneja takes over as Delhi Gymkhana Club's Administrator

New Delhi: Hours after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered the suspension of the Delhi Gymkhana Club's board, Manmohan Juneja, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, took over as the Administrator of the Club on Monday (February 15, 2021).

"Manmohan Juneja, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken over as Administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, consequent upon order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal," DG, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the NCLAT had ordered the suspension after there were several discrepancies in the operation of the Club came to light.

"We accordingly modify the interim relief by directing suspension of the GC and appointment of an Administrator to be nominated by the Union of India to manage the affairs of the Club," the Tribunal's order reportedly said.

"We also direct that acceptance of new membership or fee or any enhancement thereof till disposal of waitlist applications be kept on hold till disposal of the Company Petition," the order added.

Notably, in 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had held that the Club was acting in a manner prejudicial to 'public interest' and had ordered a probe into the matter.

It said that the Club should have kept its door open for 'many if not all' so they could avail the various services offered by the club such as the swimming pool, library and other sports facilities.

Subsequently, a five-member central government-appointed panel was set up to look into the affairs of the Club, including the land usage and various policies on member admissions it had over the years.

