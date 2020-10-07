Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer, case registered

In yet another case of rape in Rajasthan, a minor girl was gang-raped in Barmer district. Sources told Zee Media, one of the accused raped the girl and another clicked photographs of the heinous crime. The accused ran away from the scene of crime leaving the victim unconscious. The minor girl has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment.

Barmer police has register a case under POCSO Act and IT Act and started probe in this matter. The statement of the victim has been recorded by the police. The incident took place in Shiv Police station area.

A recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that there is no such state in India where women and girls are safe. In comparison to 2018, crimes against women have increased significantly in 2019. In 2019, an average of 88 rape cases have been reported in India every day.

The NCRB ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report showed how common crimes against women witnessed a steep rise across the country. A total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were registered during 2019, showing an increase of 7.3 per cent over 2018. It is shocking that every day 14 girls are also targetted every day. These statistics highlight how incidents of female crime are increasing in India.