हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer, case registered

In yet another case of rape in Rajasthan, a minor girl was gang-raped in Barmer district. Sources told Zee Media, one of the accused raped the girl and another clicked photographs of the heinous crime. The accused ran away from the scene of crime leaving the victim unconscious. The minor girl has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment.

Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan&#039;s Barmer, case registered

In yet another case of rape in Rajasthan, a minor girl was gang-raped in Barmer district. Sources told Zee Media, one of the accused raped the girl and another clicked photographs of the heinous crime. The accused ran away from the scene of crime leaving the victim unconscious. The minor girl has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment.

Barmer police has register a case under POCSO Act and IT Act and started probe in this matter. The statement of the victim has been recorded by the police. The incident took place in Shiv Police station area.

A recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that there is no such state in India where women and girls are safe. In comparison to 2018, crimes against women have increased significantly in 2019. In 2019, an average of 88 rape cases have been reported in India every day.

Live TV

The NCRB ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report showed how common crimes against women witnessed a steep rise across the country. A total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were registered during 2019, showing an increase of 7.3 per cent over 2018. It is shocking that every day 14 girls are also targetted every day. These statistics highlight how incidents of female crime are increasing in India.

Tags:
RajasthanBarmerrape
Next
Story

Farmers' body ‘Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’ rejects Centre's invite for discussion on farm laws
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Who is trying to defame Mumbai Police on Sushant Singh Rajput case?