Minority scholarships awarded to over 20 lakh students in last 4.5 years: Yogi govt

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (November 17) said that over 20 lakh students belonging to minority communities have benefitted under various scholarships schemes.

The government said that it is working for the development of minorities in the state to realise the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The government claimed that it has given scholarships to around 20,16,076 students in the last four-and-a-half years.

Under the state-funded pre-matric scholarship scheme, Rs 3000 per year are disbursed per student by the Minority Welfare Department in Uttar Pradesh, said the government.

These scholarships were awarded from the fiscal year 2017-18 to FY 2020-2021 on the basis of need-cum-merit criterion in view of the financial status of the family of the minority applicant.

“According to year-wise details, about 3,16,569 students were conferred scholarships during the fiscal year 2020-21. Likewise, around 5,41,713 students were given scholarships during the year 2019-2020,” said the government.

