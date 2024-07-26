Mirzapur Vibe Guaranteed! Purvanchal Baahubali Udaybhan Karvariya Is Out Of Jail, Keshav Maurya Must Be Tensed... Courtesy: Yogi?

The political landscape of Purvanchal is witnessing a significant shift with the release of Udaybhan Karwariya, a prominent figure among the Karwariya brothers. Once considered the right-hand man of Murli Manohar Joshi, Udaybhan Karwariya’s early release from prison has stirred political equations in the Prayagraj region. The sudden release has sparked various speculations, especially following BJP's recent losses in the area dominated by Karwariya's influence.

In 1996, Udaybhan Karwariya was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment five years ago for the murder of MLA Jawahar Pandit. After serving about nine years in jail, the government decided to release Udaybhan, citing good behavior, a decision approved by the Governor. Udaybhan’s release is seen as a potential boost for the BJP in the Prayagraj division, reigniting the battle for dominance in the region.

Is Udaybhan’s Release a Strategic Move Against Keshav Maurya?

Currently, the political scenario of Prayagraj revolves around Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Although there is no personal enmity between Maurya and Karwariya, Udaybhan’s release poses a challenge to Maurya’s stronghold. Political analysts suggest that a powerful figure may be strategically positioning Udaybhan to contain Maurya’s influence within the region.

BJP Eyes Benefit from Udaybhan’s Release

Udaybhan Karwariya, who served as an MLA twice from Bara constituency under BJP’s banner, is recognized as a significant Brahmin face in the Prayagraj division. His organizational skills were acknowledged by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who entrusted him with managing his Lok Sabha election campaigns. Before his imprisonment, Udaybhan was instrumental in managing the BJP’s organizational activities in the region, directly or indirectly.

With recent setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, weakening organizational structure, and discontent among Brahmin voters, BJP is looking to Udaybhan Karwariya for revival. Udaybhan was a formidable opponent against Revati Raman Singh, and now, with Revati Raman Singh’s son Ujjwal Raman Singh as the MP from Prayagraj, BJP aims to recalibrate its strategy for the 2027 elections with Udaybhan’s support.

Can Udaybhan Strengthen BJP’s Weakened Organization?

Despite his release, Udaybhan cannot contest elections, limiting his role to organizational activities. BJP hopes that Udaybhan will return to organizational work and prepare ground-level workers for the 2027 battle. The Prayagraj BJP organization is currently fragmented, with reports from losing candidates indicating a need for consolidation.

Will Udaybhan Unite the Factionalized BJP?

Post-election reviews revealed that the Prayagraj BJP organization had splintered into several factions, particularly among Brahmin leaders, forming groups like the Shukla, Pandey, and Ojha factions. Udaybhan Karwariya, with his stronghold among Brahmin voters and the sympathy garnered from his imprisonment, is viewed as a unifying force capable of addressing these divisions.

Karwariya’s Influence Extends to Kaushambi

Udaybhan Karwariya, a seasoned player in Prayagraj politics, also has roots in Kaushambi. His influence remains strong among Brahmin voters in Kaushambi, where BJP lost all three assembly seats and the Lok Sabha seat. BJP plans to leverage Udaybhan’s influence to rectify the political equations in Kaushambi.

Launch of Udaybhan’s Son in Politics?

During Udaybhan’s imprisonment, his wife Neelam Karwariya carried forward his political legacy, winning the Meja assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2017, although she lost in 2022 and has been ailing since. Udaybhan may now look to launch his son, Saksham Karwariya, into politics.

Political Legacy of the Karwariya Family

Udaybhan Karwariya’s family holds considerable political clout. Udaybhan himself was an MLA twice from Bara, while his elder brother Kapilmuni Karwariya was elected as an MP from Prayagraj in 2009 on a BSP ticket. Another brother, Surajbhan Karwariya, served as an MLC. Many of Udaybhan’s relatives are also active in politics.

Background of Udaybhan’s Conviction

In 1996, Jawahar Yadav alias Jawahar Pandit, an SP MLA from Jhunsi, was murdered along with his driver and a passerby in Civil Lines area, Prayagraj, with an AK-47. Udaybhan, his brothers Kapilmuni and Surajbhan, and relative Ramchandra were accused of the crime. Despite initial evasion due to political influence, Udaybhan surrendered after the SP government took power in 2012, and in November 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with other accused. Five years later, he was released due to good conduct in prison.