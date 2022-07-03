Mithun Chakraborty will arrive at the BJP's state office in Kolkata. Mithun is coming to Kolkata tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said, "If his health remains good, he is scheduled to visit BJP State headquarter." Sukanta told the media about Mithun's arrival on Sunday. "I will meet Mithunda at the party office tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Mithun said he would come. If his health remains good, he will come to the office. I'll meet him the next afternoon."

Mithun was open about his involvement in the Naxalite movement in his early life. He was also seen to be proud of it. But in 2014, he became a Rajya Sabha MP after being nominated by Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. But before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mithun suddenly resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP. By then, speculations had started about his private meeting with Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat. After this, Mithun joined the BJP on March 27, 2021, proving all the speculations to be true.

After this, Mithun was also seen campaigning for the BJP camp in Bengal. He was also seen delivering a heated speech from the Brigade meeting in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He courted controversy by commenting on the famous Bengali movie's dialogues like 'Ami Jat gokhro, ek Choboley Chobi', 'Marbo ekhane, lash porbe sashane."

But after the BJP's defeat in the assembly elections in West Bengal, Mithun was not seen in Bengal's politics. After more than a year, the news of Mithun's arrival has started making noise. He is expected to visit the BJP office and meet party workers.