Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata police for an hour over controversial remarks

The actor had reportedly made a controversial statement “maarbo ekhane lash porbe soshane” and “ek chobole chobi” during an election rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 7 in presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Kolkata: Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned virtually for an hour by Kolkata Police on Monday (June 28) in connection with controversial remarks he made during the assembly election campaign.

The actor had reportedly made a controversial statement “maarbo ekhane lash porbe soshane” and “ek chobole chobi” during an election rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 7 in presence of PM Narendra Modi.

This is the third time he was questioned in the matter.

An FIR was registered against the actor in Maniktala for his speech. The complainant claimed in his FIR that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will fall in the crematorium)" and "ek chobole chabi (just one snakebite and you will become a photograph) during a BJP campaign rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for the West Bengal assembly elections.

It was also alleged that the actor's utterances were a cause for post-poll violence in the state. The 71-year-old actor, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with the case filed against him.

Mithun ChakrabortyWest Bengal Assembly electionsKolkata policeWest BengalWest Bengal post-poll violence
