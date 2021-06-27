Mithun Chakraborty to be questioned over election speech by Kolkata police again on Monday

Kolkata: Veteran Bollywood actor and Bengal BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will be questioned by the Kolkata police on Monday (June 28) in connection with a controversial speech made by him while campaigning for the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls.

The actor had reportedly made a controversial statement “maarbo ekhane lash porbe soshane” and “ek chobole chobi” during an election rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 7 in presence of PM Narendra Modi.

An FIR was also registered against the actor in Maniktala for his speech. The complainant claimed in his FIR that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will fall in the crematorium)" and "ek chobole chabi (just one snakebite and you will become a photograph) during a BJP campaign rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for the West Bengal assembly elections.

It was also alleged that the actor's utterances were a cause for post-poll violence in the state. The 71-year-old actor, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with the case filed against him.

Earlier this month, the leader was grilled by the police for about 45 minutes.

Chakraborty had filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, in which he had uttered popular dialogues from his films.

He had sought the quashing of FIR against him under Sections 504,505,153A,120B of the IPC. However, the court asked him to join the investigation virtually.

Live TV