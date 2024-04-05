Modi Govt Allowed RAW To Kill Terrorists In Pakistan, Claims Report; MEA Responds

Around two dozen terrorists have been killed inside Pakistan in the last three years and a majority of the killings were carried out by unknown gunmen. While Pakistan has been accusing Indian intelligence units of being behind these targeted killings, New Delhi has maintained that targeted killings in other countries are not a policy of the Indian government. However, now British daily newspaper The Guardian has claimed in a report citing Pakistani and some Indian sources that these killings were carried out on behalf of the Modi government.

'Modi Govt Behind Killings In Pakistan'

The report claims that the Modi government is behind the targeted killing of terrorists in Pakistan and Khalistani terrorists in Canada. The report cited Pakistani officials' investigation to claim that the killings were operated out of the UAE where the RAW established its sleeper cells in the last few years. It also cited Indian officials to claim that go-ahead orders were received from the highest levels of the Indian government to launch the operation. The report also said that the RAW's focus turned to terrorists outside India after the Pulwama attack in 2019. It claimed that the Indian intelligence agencies paid millions of dollars to get the job done and even promised a better and more stable life to those carrying out the killings. Investigators claimed that large sums of rupees were frequently disbursed to criminals or impoverished individuals to execute the murders, purportedly facilitated through transactions primarily routed through Dubai.

MEA Rejects Claim

The Ministry of External Affairs has once again reiterated its stand that it has no role to play in these killings. The MEA claimed that they were 'false and malicious anti-India propaganda'.