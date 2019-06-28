Modi, others pay tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary; family seeks apology from Congress

Several political leaders on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Those paying tribute to the late Congress leader included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Referring to Rao as a “great scholar and veteran administrator”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress.”

The Congress took to its official handle on microblogging site Twitter to pay homage to Rao, who is hailed for bringing about economic liberalisation during his tenure as the Prime Minister of the country.

“We honour P. V. Narsimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy and dismantling of the License Raj. His contributions to the nation shall always be etched in our memory,” read the post on the official handle of the Congress.

This comes even as family members of the former prime minister reiterated their demand for an apology from party president Rahul Gandhi and former chief Sonia Gandhi. Speaking to Zee Media earlier, Rao’s grandson NV Subhash said that the grand old party had always ignored his contributions to the party and the country.

He also rubbished claims by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary G Chinna Reddy that Rao had tried to sideline the Nehru-Gandhi family during his tenure as Prime Minister. He said that the allegations were “not true and condemnable”.

“Rao was the most trusted and loyal leader for Gandhi family and always guided the family on many issues,” he said.

Subhash said that both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi must apologise the “injustice” done to former prime minister Rao.