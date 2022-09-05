NewsIndia
MOHALI

Mohali, Punjab: Giant Swing falls in Mohali, several children, women injured. HORRIFIC VIDEO

As seen in a viral video of the incident, the giant wheel suddenly came down during the ride. The people inside the swing were seen swinging out of their chairs due to the massive impact.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mohali: In a big mishap, a giant swing fell down during a fair in Punjab's Mohali city today. Several people, including women and children have been reported injured in the incident. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Police and district administration officials have reached the spot.

As seen in a viral video of the incident, the giant wheel suddenly came down during the ride. The people inside the swing were seen swinging out of their chairs due to the massive impact.


Further inputs on the incident are awaited. 

 

