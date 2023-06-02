topStoriesenglish2616964
NewsIndia
MONU CHOUDHURY ENCOUNTER

Monu Choudhury Encounter: Muradnagar's Wanted Criminal Killed By UP Police

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the operation, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Monu Choudhury Encounter: Muradnagar's Wanted Criminal Killed By UP Police

A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Friday, officials here said. Two policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire, they said. Monu Choudhury of Ghaziabad's Muradnagar area was killed in an encounter with police. Two police personnel sustained injuries in the operation, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Choudhury was wanted in connection with two murders that took place in Ghaziabad in the last two months and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. A total of 12 cases, including those of murder, loot and extortion, are registered against him, he said. Recently, the Ghaziabad police had attached properties of his gang members worth Rs 29 crore under the Gangsters Act, Kumar said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!