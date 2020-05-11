More than 1 lakh cases registered, 19,630 arrested in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

Mumbai: As India, continuos to follow lockdown restrictions in order to curb coronavirus threat in the country, the worst affected state Maharashtra recorded more than 1 lakh cases of lockdown violations by the people.

The total number of offenses registered stands at 1,03,345 which includes 1,291 cases of illegal transport in the state.

19,630 people have been arrested by the Maharashtra police till date after the announcement of lockdown in the state.

Police have also seized 55,784 vehicles for breaking the traffic rules and not following the state's guidelines.

A fine amounting to Rs 3,87,50,494 have been collected by the Maharashtra police.

The state police are working 24X7 to check on people during the coronavirus lockdown. 887 police personnel have been tested COVID-19 positive in the state and 7 have also lost their lives.

It is to be noted that the state has recorded the maximum number of cases in India with the tally at 22171 which includes 4199 active cases and 832 deaths.

On Monday, Buldhana district of Maharashtra became corona free as the last three-person who tested positive recovered. Total of 24 cases were reported from the district in which 23 recovered and 1 died.

Meanwhile, the India tally stands at 67,152 which includes 44,029 active cases, 20,916 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 2,206 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.