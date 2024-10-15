Most Powerful Women Achievers: Shaping The Future With Purpose And Insight

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." This article highlights ten remarkable women achievers—Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla, Dr. Amaya Sharma, Prernaa Makhariaa, Mohsinaa Ahmad, Resham Kamboj, Alkaa Bakshi, Aparna Banerjee, Neha Kannojiya, Shuchi Batra, and Deepa Biswas—who are making significant impacts across various fields.

Curated by Grisu Media Arts, based in Mumbai, in partnership with YOUx Talks e-magazine, this collection showcases how these influential leaders are transforming their industries. Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, emphasizes that their inspiring stories of resilience and creativity highlight the transformative power of dedication and innovation. Join us in exploring their journeys and discovering how they empower future generations to create a brighter tomorrow.

1. Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla, MD, is a renowned dermatologist and hair specialist, often called India’s "Hair Growth Queen." She serves as the Chief Dermatologist and Medical Director of the Elements of Aesthetics chain of clinics in Dubai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Jabalpur, and Balaghat. She offers her signature non-surgical treatment, Hair Growth Booster®️, which has been a breakthrough for hair loss patients. Holding both an MD degree and international fellowships recognized in top American journals, Dr. Stuti completed her postgraduate training in dermatology in India and further advanced her expertise with fellowships in advanced skin treatments and aesthetics in the USA, Singapore, and Bangkok. Her mission is to empower individuals worldwide, enabling them to embrace their confidence and live with their heads held high.

2. Dr. Amaya Sharma, India’s renowned Celebrity Psychologist and founder of Manah, a leading virtual therapy platform, has redefined the global conversation on mental health. Featured in international articles for her innovative approach, she seamlessly integrates her professional expertise with an empathetic approach, making mental health care accessible across borders. As the Woman Face of the Year by Fox Story India, Dr. Amaya’s mission is to destigmatize therapy and empower individuals worldwide. Her work, spanning social media, podcasts, and therapy, reflects her unwavering commitment to mental wellness and emotional growth.

3. Prernaa Makhariaa is India’s first jewellery influencer, with a global following of over 252,000 enthusiasts. With 22 years of experience in the gems and jewellery industry, she has built a reputation as a personal jewellery shopper, offering expert advice and guidance. Recently, she founded Jewellery Networking, a platform aimed at connecting service providers across various industries with those in the gems and jewellery sector. Prernaa’s extensive knowledge and innovative approach position her as a key figure in modern jewellery marketing and networking.

4. In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving world, finding clarity, self-worth, and inner empowerment has become crucial for individuals seeking both personal and professional growth. Mohsinaa Ahmad, a Lady Shri Ram College graduate with a degree in Sociology (Hons), has dedicated herself to guiding people toward life-changing transformations. Through her globally recognized Self Discovery Podcast, which airs on the Hindustan Times YouTube channel, Mohsinaa brings empowering conversations to the forefront, helping people gain direction, emotional clarity, and insight into self-worth. Her one-on-one guidance and empowerment sessions, conducted globally, touch on key areas such as emotional blockages, mindset resetting, and embracing self-love. Her powerful coaching empowers individuals to tap into their authentic selves, making life-altering changes that ripple into their careers and personal relationships.

5. Resham Kamboj, the visionary force behind Tarot Tree of Life, is a dynamic powerhouse—a nurturing mother, spiritual healer, mentor, successful entrepreneur, and dedicated businesswoman. Through her profound work in Akashic Readings, she empowers individuals to unlock the deeper layers of their soul’s journey, illuminating past-life experiences and clarifying their true life purpose. By accessing the Akashic Records, clients confront challenges head-on, break free from karmic patterns, and embark on a transformative path of healing and self-realization. Using a unique channeled prayer, Resham connects directly to the Akashic Records, opening a gateway to profound insights from spiritual masters and heartfelt messages from loved ones on the other side. She offers expert mentorship through practical, immersive classes and personalized sessions. With over 5,000 individuals having benefited from her wisdom, she underscores the value of learning from an experienced guide to truly master this life-altering practice.

6. Alkaa Bakshi, known as AlkaaTarotGuru, is a renowned celebrity tarot card reader, numerologist, life coach, and healer with over twenty years of experience. Guided by the blessings of Sai Baba, her spiritual journey has helped her become a trusted advisor for celebrities and high-profile clients. Her tarot readings blend spiritual wisdom and practical insights, providing holistic guidance that touches on both emotional and material aspects of life. As a skilled numerologist, she decodes life’s mysteries through the power of numbers, offering clarity on one’s strengths, challenges, and life purposes. In addition to her readings, Alkaa is a life coach, guiding individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. Alkaa is also a blessed healer, known for her transformative energy healing practices.

7. Aparna Banerjee is a renowned artist, photographer, and gallerist based in Gurgaon, India, and the founder of The Art Lounge. She has curated and participated in over 70 global exhibitions, with a focus on contemporary abstract art centered on women, children, and nature. Trained in nine traditional Indian art forms, Aparna’s contributions to art have been recognized by the Bangladesh High Commission and UNESCO. Her recent expedition to Kenya, organized by the Indian High Commission, inspired her latest works. Aparna is set to exhibit at Museo Camera Gallery in Gurgaon during a G-20 event in May 2023.

8. Neha Kannojiya is a highly accomplished professional who began her career in aviation and hospitality before transitioning to the maritime industry. Despite the challenges of coming from a tier-2 city like Dehradun,Uttarakhand. She has become a trailblazer in promoting maritime careers locally in Uttarakhand. Her leadership experience spans various sectors of the maritime industry, including manning, commercial shipping, and maritime education. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President at Integrated Maritime Exchange (IME), a maritime tech company, and holds a Director position at the International Business Academy (IMBA), College Dehradun. Recognized for her significant contributions to the shipping sector, Neha actively mentors the next generation, encouraging both young girls and boys to explore opportunities in maritime business roles.

9. Shuchi Batra, an emerging author and former poet, has made waves with her debut romance novel, You Belong with Me, which intricately explores themes of love, loss, and second chances. The book quickly climbed to the top 10 on Amazon, showcasing her talent for crafting relatable characters and complex emotions. With a significant social media presence, Shuchi's spoken word poetry has captivated audiences on Instagram. Her collaboration with a team of award-winning poets and screenwriters has amplified the book's success, generating substantial buzz and sales. Her ability to resonate deeply with readers makes her a talent to watch, with her novel poised for even greater success.

10. Deepa Biswas is a prominent figure in the field of classical dance, specifically Kathak, with a rich legacy spanning over 40 years. Based in Nagpur, she has dedicated her life to introducing students to the beauty of classical dance, having taught Kathak for the past 37 years. Her students not only engage in offline classes but also benefit from online learning opportunities, allowing them to participate in examinations conducted by esteemed universities like the University of Calcutta. Her daughter, Priyanka Biswas, plays a key role in her journey, providing essential support in establishing Priyanka Kathak Classes. Together, they aim to foster a deep appreciation for Indian classical dance among the younger generation, encouraging students to embrace modern dance forms while remaining rooted in traditional techniques.

In conclusion, the inspiring journeys of these ten powerful women—Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla, Dr. Amaya Sharma, Prernaa Makhariaa, Mohsinaa Ahmad, Resham Kamboj, Alkaa Bakshi, Aparna Banerjee, Neha Kannojiya, Shuchi Batra, and Deepa Biswas—highlight the profound impact of resilience and innovation. Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, emphasizes that their contributions not only transform their fields but also empower future generations to chase their dreams. Their stories motivate us all to embrace the beauty of our aspirations and continue breaking barriers in pursuit of success.

