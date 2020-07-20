MoU with Amul will give boost to dairy industry in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday (July 20) held a review meeting with officials on the eve of signing the MoU with cooperative giant AMUL for the development of dairy and dairy products in the state.

"The pact, to be signed on Tuesday, will play a vital role in the dairy development and it should be helpful for women groups economically and socially leading towards their self-reliance," the Chief Minister said.

It is expected that this initiative will help dairy farmers get a good remunerative price and also consumers getting quality products at competitive prices.

Farmers in the state will be able to assess high-end technology along with marketing opportunities which will give a boost to the dairy

products in the state.

"Andhra is spending Rs 11,000 crores in the next four years under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara for women. Those who are involved in the dairy development will be benefitted by it," the Chief Minister added.

In the last meeting on dairy development and sugar factories in the cooperative sector in Amaravati, CM had asked officials to prepare the guidelines for the MoU with cooperative giant Amul and added that steps should be taken for the wellbeing of livestock and strengthening cooperative sector to benefit dairy farmers. The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the previous conditions in the cooperative sector.