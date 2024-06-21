Mumbai Girl’s Risky Stunt On Moving Train Goes Viral

The craze of social media is well known. There are very limited numbers of people who remain untouched by its impact. One such scary video went viral on the internet raising a debate on safety rules and digital network trends.

The viral video depicts a teenage girl excitedly enjoying and dancing while making reels at the edge of the moving train compartment. Netizens are shocked seeing the stunt.

Watch The Video Here:

The video was posted on Twitter now (X) by @MithilaWaala with the caption, “Making Reel is more important than life!!” The recording has received over seven hundred views in just 24 hours.

The user further says, “If she fall down from the train and die, her family will blame Indian Railways and Rail Minister @AhwiniVaishnaw for the same and will even take heavy compensation from the government. Such people must be found and fined plus jailed”

In the famous video, the girl seems fearless about the moving train and looks completely indulgent in making reels for social sites. Though the girl was safe, it is very dangerous to perform any such stunts on social networks.

Netizens are in shock seeing the video and are scolding the girl for the act. Internet users are giving numerous reactions watching the clip.

One of the users commented, “She should be penalized first.”

Another commented, “She deserves absolutely no pity if she falls outside.”

A similar incident took place a month before in Kota, Rajasthan where a man accidentally shot himself while making reels. Notably, the man was a 22- year-old undergraduate named Yashwant Nagar. The police registered the case under relevant sections and further investigations are carried out on the matter.

These acts of stunts for social media views and popularity can be risky and in some cases even life-threatening. Hence, all rules must be followed and precautions must be taken while recording any event.