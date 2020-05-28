हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai likely to experience pre-monsoon rains on June 2-4

The cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southwest Arabian sea and adjoining areas around May 31, but Mumbai would remain unaffected by this and it would rain by the coast, said the IMD.

Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: The corporate capital of India, Mumbai, is likely to witness pre-monsoon type showers from June 2-4. The first shower of the season would be moderate as Mumbai is likely to experience the onset of Monsoon on June 10/11, according to reports. 

The cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southwest Arabian sea and adjoining areas around May 31, but Mumbai would remain unaffected by this and it would rain by the coast, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The IMD, however, has warned fishermen not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Arabian Sea from 31st May to 4th June. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from 1st June for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, said Ministry of Earth Sciences statement today.

The southwest Monsoon advances further into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, said the IMD. 

During the next 5 days, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Maldives-Comorin area during the next 48 hours.

The IMD statement said that a low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate on a Depression over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards south Oman & east Yemen coast during the next 3 days.

