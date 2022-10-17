Mumbai local train fight: 3 Women engage in brutal fight pull hair, slap each other in viral video- WATCH

Mumbai: In a shocking video that's going viral is from Mumbai's local train where 3 women were brutally fighting, slapping each other. The footage, shared on Twitter by Roads of Mumbai, starts part-way through the local train altercation when a girl can be seen pulling the hair of an older woman — who may have or may not have tried to intervene in her fight with another commuter about her age.

The cause of the fight could is not known and it remains unclear whether any of the three women involved knew or were related to each other. The clip has received mixed reactions, ranging from amusement to empathy. Earlier this month, a couple of similar incidents took place on Mumbai local trains.

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq October 16, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2,000 likes and around 2 lakh views.

Netizens reactions

Stems from extreme pent up despair and being on the edge all the time. A regular phenomenon in peak hours in local transport, especially trains. The others look on not with apathy but recall the time when they were in it, too. We are all on the brink, just the extent varies,” wrote one user.

"Just think how overcrowded it is, how frustrating to travel like this every day…," another user commented

A user took a dig at the fight and commented in a sarcastic way "Please make a series of this. Awesome content. ?? we can decide which was the best fight and who was the winner at the end??," wrote another user. "Soon to be added as an official sport in the Commonwealth Games," commented another.