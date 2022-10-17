Viral Video: Little girl celebrates her father's new job at Swiggy, heartwarming clip will make you cry- WATCH

Viral Video: The bond between a daughter and her father is always special. One such cute internet video has gone viral. In the video, a small girl in her school uniform is seen celebrating her father's new job in swiggy a food delivery services. In the heartwarming clip a young girl dressed in a school uniform is seen with her hands covering her eyes. Her father is seen beside her, holding a Swiggy shirt. As the video progresses, the young girl opens her eyes to see her dad with the Swiggy shirt in hand. Immediately, the innocent girl is seen jumping and running to hug her father. Evidently, her father's new job left her jumping with joy.

As the video concludes, the girl is seen speaking to her father and giving him another warm hug. The video amassed a million views after being shared online. Netizens were emotional after watching the girl's reaction and showered their love in the comments section. Posted on September 20, the video has received more than 1.1 million views and over 71,000 likes.

Earlier a funny video went viral where a food delivery executive—who was about an hour late was welcomed with an 'aarti ki thali'. The clip of this entire instance was shared on Instagram by a user named Sanjeev Kumar. The video started off by showing a Zomato agent walking towards My Kumar's doorstep. The Delhi man, on the other hand, was seen waiting at the door of his house with an 'aarti ki thali' for the delivery executive.