Mumbai: Mentally Disturbed Man Stabs 2 Neighbours To Death, 3 Injured

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Girgaum where a couple, Jayendra and Neela Mistry, died during treatment, the official said.

Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Two persons were killed and three injured when a 54-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at a residential building in south Mumbai on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm at Parvati Mansion on Grant Road, an official said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The man's family members had left him, and he suspected that his neighbours had instigated them, the official said. He had been mentally disturbed ever since, and on Friday, upon spotting his neighbors, he went to his house, picked up a knife, and allegedly attacked five persons from neighboring families.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Girgaum where a couple, Jayendra and Neela Mistry, died during treatment, the official said. An offense under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at D B Marg police station and the probe is underway, the official added.

