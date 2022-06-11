हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma

Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma in case related to her remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, reports PTI.

Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma in case related to her remarks against Prophet Mohammad
File Photo

Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said here on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy. 

Police wanted to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25, the official said. Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel. The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments. 

 

Nupur SharmaMumbai PoliceProphet MohammadBJPNaveen Jindal
