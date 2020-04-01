Mumbai Police's April Fool's Day tweet reminds citizens to practice social distancing amidst coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus positive cases is on the rise in India, health and civic authorities are doing their level best to spread the message of social distancing and isolation which are proven effective measures of fighting COVID-19.

Doing its part in this endeavour is the Mumbai Police twitter handle with this funny yet effective way of reminding citizens to maintain their social distance in public places.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

This not the first time that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle has displayed wit and humour while also making its point.

So far the death toll in Maharashtra due to coronavirus is 12 while in India the total number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,397 with a death toll of 35 till Tuesday evening.