Mumbai rains: PM Modi assures all possible help to CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5) spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support to Thackeray, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall."

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The heavy rains accompanied with high-speed winds wreaked havoc damaging the signage atop the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and causing destruction at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium.

The Arabian Sea swelled and the water spilled over the outer road at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai in the afternoon. The road had over a fleet of water near Wilson College.

According to local residents, this was the first time they witnessed such heavy water-logging on the road outside the Chowpatty, Marine Drive, and several other areas in south Mumbai.

The road outside Mantralaya, the secretariat of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, was submerged in rainwater and several trees had uprooted and fallen on nearby roads due to strong winds.

State-owned J J Hospital witnessed heavy water-logging on the ground floor, which houses casualty ward and other departments.

According to the BMC, nearly 150 incidents of tree collapse were reported from across the metropolis, crushing several vehicles, but there was no report of any casualty.