My name is not Savarkar, will never apologise for truth: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Bachao rally

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Saturday teared into Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in its massive 'Bharat Bachao' rally with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he will never apologise for the saying the truth.

Saying that his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar, he slammed the government and said he was told to apologise in Parliament for something which was right. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said that it is "Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who should apologise to the nation", while adding that no one from Congress will apologise.

On Friday, the Congress leader refused to apologise for his remark and said that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in the North-East over Citizen Amendment Act.

Rahul further lashed out at PM Modi and said that the PM "single-handedly destroyed the economy by demonetizing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes." Talking about the state of the economy at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul said, "today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4 per cent, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will come down to just 2.5 per cent."

"Onion prices have crossed Rs 200 across the nation. The country has still not been able to come out of the after-effect of demonetisation," Rahul added.

Launching a full-frontal attack on the Centre, Rahul said that India's enemies wanted to destroy the nation's economy but, "this was done, not by an enemy, but by our Prime Minister himself."

Rahul further slammed the BJP on the prevailing situation in the country and said that "everyone knows the situation today. They (BJP) is working to create divides - between religions - in Jammu and Kashmir, in the Northeast."

"Go to Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh. Go and see what Narendra Modi did there, he has set ablaze those regions," alleged Rahul at the protest rally that came economic slowdown and raging protests across the northeast and in West Bengal over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Narendra Modi government over controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and called upon people to raise voice against it.

Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This law will become the reason for the division of the country. If we don`t raise voice now, the country will be further divided. If you love the country, then raise your voice against it."

Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandi said, "Laws are being passed which are unconstitutional."