हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mysuru gangrape case

Mysuru gangrape case: Karnataka Police arrest 6th accused from Tamil Nadu

The incident of gangrape had taken place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalitadripura locality on August 24. 

Mysuru gangrape case: Karnataka Police arrest 6th accused from Tamil Nadu
Image for representation

The special teams looking into the case of sensational Mysuru gangrape have arrested another accused in this connection, said police sources on Tuesday.

The sixth accused was also arrested from Tamil Nadu on Monday night after police tracked him down. He had disappeared after the incident came to light.

The arrested accused has revealed the involvement of yet another accused, the 7th, in the case during interrogation. Presently he is at large and teams have been launched for his arrest too.

The special investigating teams probing Mysuru gangrape case had arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on Aug 28.

The incident of gangrape had taken place in the outskirts of Mysuru at the foothills of Chamundi hill near Lalitadripura locality on August 24. The gang had assaulted the youth and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom. When they did not get money, the accused had allegedly gang raped the college girl.

Meanwhile, Araga Jnanendra has stated that, the police department cannot force the victim of gang rape to record her statement. "We will not insist on the victim," he reiterated.

By the arrest of the accused persons a big message has been conveyed to the society. "If anyone thinks they can get away with any crime they are wrong," he said.

It has come to light in the investigations that, the accused were involved in a series of crimes like road robberies, molestation cases. Further investigation is on.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mysuru gangrape caseKarnatakaTamil NaduChamundi Hill
Next
Story

Supreme Court gets nine new judges, its effective working strength rises to 33

Must Watch

PT23M57S

What did America lose in Afghanistan in 20 years?