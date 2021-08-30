Mysuru Gangrape Case: Survivor's family left the city without giving statement to police

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday at Chamundi Hills, has reportedly left the city along with her family, without giving her statement to the police.

According to a report in a news channel, the victim of the alleged crime was unwilling to record her statement and this weakens the case in which the state police have arrested five men.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had said that the police were unable to record her statement as the woman was so traumatised and in shock.

The report about the alleged incident was filed by the woman's boyfriend who was beaten up by the assailants on Tuesday evening. The arrests and First Information Report (FIR) have triggered outrage in the state against the heinous crime.

Additionally, according to PTI, the police based the arrest on evidence such as bus tickets and liquor bottles near the crime scene and call detail records from mobile towers.

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect.

During a search of the crime scene, police stumbled upon bus tickets from Talwadi in Tamil Nadu to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, and also some liquor bottles found at the scene bore the seal of the Tamil Nadu excise department.

With all these leads, police left for Tamil Nadu on Friday and upon reaching there in the mid-night, they swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the five suspects early on Saturday.

According to the police, the five, who frequented Mysuru often for labour jobs, accosted the college student and her male friend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded the accused to 10 days of police custody.

(With PTI inputs)

