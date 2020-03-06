Nagpur Police finds missing African parrot

In an unusual police case, Bravo, a grey colour African parrot has been found by Nagpur Police after it went missing on March 3.

Bravo's owner, Vinod Mahore had filed a complaint at the Mankapur police station on the morning of March 4 as they couldn't find their pet the whole night.

The family filed a complaint after the police officials told them they can file a complaint for missing pet birds and animals.

Police circulated the photo of Bravo on social media platforms to which they got information from a boy who had seen the parrot near a particular building.

Police and the owners immediately reached that building and the parrot re-united with the owners after they called its name.

Vazeer Shaikh, the Inspector of the Mankapur Police station said, "Vinod Mahore, the owner of the grey colour African parrot had come to us to know how to file a complaint for a missing pet bird to which I said that you can file a complaint for the same."

Sheikh added, "We started finding the parrot near the building where it was last seen, the owner was also with us, and the parrot returned after the owner called its name. This African parrot costs between Rs 50,000-1,00,000."