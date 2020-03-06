हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagpur police

Nagpur Police finds missing African parrot

Police circulated the photo of the parrot named 'Bravo' on social media platforms to which they got information from a boy who had seen the parrot near a particular building.

Nagpur Police finds missing African parrot
Representational Image
Play

In an unusual police case, Bravo, a grey colour African parrot has been found by Nagpur Police after it went missing on March 3.

Bravo's owner, Vinod Mahore had filed a complaint at the Mankapur police station on the morning of March 4 as they couldn't find their pet the whole night. 

The family filed a complaint after the police officials told them they can file a complaint for missing pet birds and animals.

Police circulated the photo of Bravo on social media platforms to which they got information from a boy who had seen the parrot near a particular building.

Police and the owners immediately reached that building and the parrot re-united with the owners after they called its name.

Vazeer Shaikh, the Inspector of the Mankapur Police station said, "Vinod Mahore, the owner of the grey colour African parrot had come to us to know how to file a complaint for a missing pet bird to which I said that you can file a complaint for the same." 

Sheikh added, "We started finding the parrot near the building where it was last seen, the owner was also with us, and the parrot returned after the owner called its name. This African parrot costs between Rs 50,000-1,00,000." 

Tags:
Nagpur policeMankapur Police stationmissing parrotAfrican grey Parrot
Next
Story

BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus scare: Government suspends biometric attendance of employees till March 31

Must Watch

PT3M

Missing African Parrot found in Nagpur