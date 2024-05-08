Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today responded to BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark questioning Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's sudden silence over 'Adani-Ambani'. Sharing a video on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posed some questions to PM Modi.

"Namaskar Modi ji, are you a little worried? Normally, you talk about Adani-Ambani in a closed room. But the first time, you spoke Adani-Ambani in public. And you even know that they send money in tempo. Is this your personal experience? Why don't you send the CBI and ED to them and get done full inquiry done? You should not be afraid. The amount of money that PM Modi has given to them, we will give the same to the poor in India. We will make many 'lakhpatis' with the 'Mahalakshmi Yojna' and 'Pehli Naukri Yojana'," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to Prime Minister Modi's remarks made during an election rally in Karimpur. During the rally, Modi questioned the Congress party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani. PM Modi said that for years Congress’ ‘Shehzada’ used to speak of ‘5 industrialists’ and then he started to speak only of “Ambani and Adani” and now has gone silent on them.

“However, since the election dates were declared, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have even stopped abusing Ambani, Adani. Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of the Congress: how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much (funding) did the Congress receive from them for the (ongoing) elections? I smell something wrong here. The Congress should come out and clarify to the people," PM Modi said.