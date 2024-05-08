Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747825
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Namaskar Modi Ji, Thoda Sa Ghabra Gaye Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Counter Attack On PM's 'Ambani-Adani' Remark

Rahul Gandhi was responding to Prime Minister Modi's remarks made during an election rally in Karimpur. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Namaskar Modi Ji, Thoda Sa Ghabra Gaye Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Counter Attack On PM's 'Ambani-Adani' Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today responded to BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark questioning Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's sudden silence over 'Adani-Ambani'. Sharing a video on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posed some questions to PM Modi.

"Namaskar Modi ji, are you a little worried? Normally, you talk about Adani-Ambani in a closed room. But the first time, you spoke Adani-Ambani in public. And you even know that they send money in tempo. Is this your personal experience? Why don't you send the CBI and ED to them and get done full inquiry done? You should not be afraid. The amount of money that PM Modi has given to them, we will give the same to the poor in India. We will make many 'lakhpatis' with the 'Mahalakshmi Yojna' and 'Pehli Naukri Yojana'," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to Prime Minister Modi's remarks made during an election rally in Karimpur. During the rally, Modi questioned the Congress party's sudden silence on Adani and Ambani. PM Modi said that for years Congress’ ‘Shehzada’ used to speak of ‘5 industrialists’ and then he started to speak only of “Ambani and Adani” and now has gone silent on them.

“However, since the election dates were declared, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have even stopped abusing Ambani, Adani. Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of the Congress: how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much (funding) did the Congress receive from them for the (ongoing) elections? I smell something wrong here. The Congress should come out and clarify to the people," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan