Narendra Modi interacts with BJP workers in Varanasi through NaMo appp, says each vote important

Varanasi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 18) held an audio interaction with BJP workers of his parliamentary constituency, and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development. Restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development were among the topics that came up for discussion during the interaction.

Modi asked party workers to inform people about the importance of voting and emphasised that every vote is important. "Each vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting," said PM Modi

Interacting with one of the 'karyakartas' (party workers), Prime Minister Modi asked him to expand the reach of the government's welfare schemes to farmers, and said that they "should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers." Modi also talked about several central schemes which are benefitting the people of Varanasi at large.

He urged people to contribute to a section - 'Kamal Pushp' - on his app that features some "inspiring" party members. "The NaMo app has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring party 'karyakartas'," he said. The prime minister also talked about the BJP's micro-donation campaign, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

This was PM Modi's first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh. In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the EC, in its order, had forbidden the political parties to hold roadshows, rallies, padayatras till January 22. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

