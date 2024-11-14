Advertisement
AMBULANCE BLAST

Narrow Escape For Pregnant Woman As Ambulance Explodes In Maharashtra: Watch Video

The shocking event took place on Wednesday along the national highway near Jalgaon's Dadawadi area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Narrow Escape For Pregnant Woman As Ambulance Explodes In Maharashtra: Watch Video P.c- Social Media

A pregnant woman and her family narrowly escaped a terrifying situation in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when the ambulance they were traveling in caught fire and exploded. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

As reported by the NDTV, the shocking event took place on Wednesday along the national highway near Jalgaon's Dadawadi area. The ambulance was transporting a pregnant woman and her family from Erandol Government Hospital to Jalgaon District Hospital when disaster struck.  

Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Casualties

As the ambulance was on the road, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle’s engine. Acting swiftly, he immediately stopped the ambulance and instructed the passengers to exit the vehicle. He also warned nearby people to keep a safe distance from the ambulance. 

Minutes after the passengers evacuated, the fire in the ambulance rapidly spread, eventually reaching the vehicle's oxygen tank. The resulting explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of nearby houses. The loud blast, captured in a viral video, startled residents and left many in shock

No Casualties Reported

Despite the explosion's intensity and the damage to nearby structures, no one was injured. The pregnant woman and her family, as well as the ambulance driver and other individuals present, were all unharmed in the incident. 

The terrifying footage of the ambulance explosion has since gained widespread attention online, with many commending the driver’s quick thinking and prompt action that likely saved lives.

