National Legal Services Day 2022: Know why this day is significant and who can avail free legal aid in India

National Legal Services Day 2022: To commemorate the beginning of the Legal Services Authorities Act, of 1987, National Legal Services Day is observed on November 9 every year. On the same day in 1995, this law went into effect. Legal education programmes are offered to increase public awareness of free legal aid on National Legal Services Day.

National Legal Services Day 2022: History

The Supreme Court of India established National Legal Services Day in 1995. Their mission was to aid the less fortunate members of society by offering free legal assistance and support. The Legal Services Authorities Act was passed, and the Supreme Court sought to honour that achievement.

The Legal Services Authorities Act, of 1987 was enacted on October 11, 1987. It came into effect on November 9, 1995.

National Legal Services Day: Significance

The purpose of celebrating Legal Service Day is to educate the public about the various sections of the Legal Services Authorities Act. Additionally, it serves as a reminder of the petitioners' rights.

The State Legal Services Authorities' (NALSA) First Annual Meeting was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 12, 1998. Examining the development of ongoing NALSA-initiated schemes was the goal. Along with it, choices were made to improve and restructure the nation's legal aid programmes.

Institutions that provide 'Free Legal Services' in India

1. National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). It was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. The Chief Justice of India is the Patron-in-Chief.

2. State Legal Services Authority. It is headed by the Chief Justice of the State High Court who is its Patron-in-Chief.

3. District Legal Services Authority. The District Judge of the District is its ex-officio Chairman.

4. Taluka/Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee. It is headed by a senior Civil Judge.

5. High Court: High Court Legal Services Committee

6. Supreme Court: Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

Who is eligible for availing free legal services?

- Women and children

- Members of SC/ST

- Industrial workmen

- Victims of mass disaster, violence, flood, drought, earthquake, industrial disaster.

- Disabled persons

- Persons in custody

- Those persons who have annual income of less than the amount prescribed by the respective State Government, if the case is before any court other than the Supreme Court, and less than Rs. 5 Lakhs, if the case is before the Supreme Court.

- Victims of Trafficking in Human beings or begar.