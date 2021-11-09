Navjot Sidhu offers prayers on 2nd anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Chandigarh: On the second anniversary of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, an emotional Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu credited ‘Baba Ji’ for the opening of the corridor between India and Pakistan while referring to himself as Baba Ji’s postman.

On November 9, Sidhu reached ‘Darshan Sthal’ at Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab to have a glimpse of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib situated in Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab to offer prayers.

“I was just a postmaster of Baba Nanak who conveyed his message and the Kartarpur Corridor opened,” said Sidhu adding that it was the blessings of Baba Nanak and the prayers of faithful that led to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Since the Indo-Pak partition, the followers of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev in India had been vying for the opening of the corridor so they could travel to Pakistan, pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Baba Nanak had spent around 18 years before leaving for heavenly abode.

Pakistan government constituted the Project Management Unit exclusively for the management of Kartarpur Sahib and appointed Muhammad Latif as its Chief Executive Officer.

Talking to Zee News, Muhammad Latif said, “Today Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee, local Sikhs, and Hindu Nanak Naamlevas are celebrating the second inauguration anniversary of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor.”

Muhammad Latif informed that Pakistan had constructed their side of Kartarpur Corridor in a record time of nine months at the cost of 17 billion Pakistan Rupees. He further informed that the PMU had extensive plans for the development of the Kartarpur Corridor in the second phase.

Despite the claims of CEO of PMU, the reality remains that the Pakistan government has not even completed their side of the bridge over the river Ravi besides the building constructed by Pakistan for completion of travel formalities have been damaged at several places. Even the domes built on the building had fallen in the recent past causing much embarrassment to Pakistan.

