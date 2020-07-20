NCB busts heroin smuggling racket that used international courier services, 1.7 kg of high-grade heroin seized

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday (July 20) said it has seized 1.7 kg of high-grade heroin that was being smuggled into the country by using international courier services. The gang was involved in the smuggling of heroin in a very unique way.

The central anti-narcotics agency arrested four people, two Nigerians and two Indians, one of who is a resident of Mumbai, for their alleged involvement in the racket.

"The drug trafficking racket was being run during the constraints of international air travel. It was found that international courier services were exploited by drug traffickers," a senior NCB officer said.

The agency busted the heroin smuggling racket in two separate operations that led to the seizure of 1.7 kg of high-grade heroin.

In the first case, heroin concealed in a consignment of LED lights and a makeup kits was seized and a Nigerian national and an Indian woman were arrested. In the second case, heroin concealed in a soap consignment was being trafficked and a Nigerian national and a Mumbai-based Indian were arrested. One of the arrested Nigerian nationals was found to be carrying a fake Indian visa on his passport. On the other hand, the second person did not possess any legal document for staying in the country.

As per investigations conducted till now, the NCB said the consignee of these international couriers is stated to be in Assam while the consignor is from Uganda.