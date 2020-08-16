NCB busts Jharkhand based opium network; seizes Rs 20.8 lakh, 26 kg opium 6 kg opium in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a Jharkhand based opium network and seized 26 kg of opium along with Rs 20.8 lakh worth cash.

As per NCB, the network was reportedly operating in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On August 8, 2020, NCB Lucknow Zonal Unit intercepted a Swift car coming from Jharkhand at Unnar Hardoi Road in Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) and recovered 10 kg of Opium which was hidden in the door panel of the car.

The opium was professionally hidden in the cavities of all the four doors of a new Maruti Swift Dzire car.

The modus operandi shows that these syndicates are exploring all available options for the concealment of the contraband.

Two persons namely B Kandir and N Hans have been arrested during the seizure.

The initial enquiry revealed that Opium was sourced from Jharkhand and destined to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Three days later on August 11, Subzone Ranchi of Patna Zonal Unit NCB, seized 14 Kgs of Opium from Toll Plaza (Ranchi Hazaribagh Road) from a car bearing Chandigarh Registration number.

On follow up investigation, another alleged supplier of Ranchi was apprehended and a further recovery of two kgs of Opium and cash of Rs 20,80,000 was done.

The consignment was believed to be sourced from Khunti in Jharkhand and was destined to either Haryana or Punjab.

The names of the traffickers arrested are M Mahto and V Kumar.

Notably, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the traditional Opium illegal trafficking states of India.

However, Jharkhand has recently emerged as the hub of supply for illegal opium. The hilly tracts of the state provide safe havens for the opium poppy cultivators. Opium from this region find its way to all across the country including Haryana and Punjab.

NCB in assistance with the state agencies has destroyed over 1002 acres of illicit Opium Poppy in Jharkhand during the year 2019-20.

This is out of a total of 10401 acres of opium poppy cultivation destroyed countrywide in eight states.