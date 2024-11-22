Advertisement
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

NDMC Launches 'Night Cleaning Drive' As AQI Hits 'Very Poor' Levels

NDMC conducted night cleaning in Delhi as AQI recorded at 'very poor,' with several areas in the 'severe' category.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NDMC Launches 'Night Cleaning Drive' As AQI Hits 'Very Poor' Levels Image: ANI

To tackle the rising pollution levels, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted night cleaning and road sweeping at multiple locations across the national capital early Friday morning. NDMC Vice Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal was also present during the cleaning drive and said that the initiative strives to achieve a "garbage-free NDMC."

"We have started night cleaning... We are in Khan Market, one of the most famous markets in the world. People visiting Khan Market will now see clean roads and areas near shops. We draw inspiration from our Prime Minister and Home Minister to transform the city into a healthier, more vibrant, and more beautiful place." he said to ANI.

He further added that NDMC staff has resolved to launch this initiative at Khan Market and expand it to other areas of Delhi.

Delhi AQI Hits 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, falling under the 'very poor' category.

CPCB data revealed the AQI levels at various locations as of 8 am including Chandni Chowk recorded 338, IGI Airport (T3) 370, ITO 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, RK Puram 387, Okhla Phase 2 370, Patparganj 381, Sonia Vihar 394, and Aya Nagar 359, all categorized as 'very poor.'

Some areas in Delhi remained under the 'severe' category including Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar 414, Bawana 418, Dwarka Sector-8 401, Mundka 413, and Wazirpur 436.

