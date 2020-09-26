NEET answer key 2020 released by NTA at ntaneet.nic.in — Check direct link here

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020). The NEET asnwer key has been released by the NTA on its portal on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA - ntaneet.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to NEET 2020 answer key.

Till last year, students were given the opportunity to raise objections, as soon as the answer was issued. This year, there is a slight change. Candidates who appeared for NEET 2020 exam, should note that the notice regarding challenging the keys will be released later.

In a notification, the NTA has stated that there will be a separate notification which will be released apprising the students of how, and the last date to raise objections.

"Please note that this Public Notice is not for inviting challenge of the keys which will be done later on, and for that proper notice will be issued. Therefore, kindly do not email your responses or clarification regarding the Keys, and please wait for the process of raising challenges for the same," the official notification stated.

NEET Result is expected to arrive by mid-October 2020. The NTA has still not released an official date yet.

Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as a pass, however, the candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Counselling will be held after the result is declared.