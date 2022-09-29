NewsIndia
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice locking restarts TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check revised schedule and other details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates can submit their choices and preferences for the seat and finalize the decision from 3 PM onwards on mcc.nic.in. The revised provisional and final results will be declared tomorrow, September 30, as details below.

Sep 29, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has decided to restart the choice filling for candidates who have registered for NEET PG 2022 Counselling. As a result, a revised schedule has been issued, and candidates' option locking will commence today, September 29, 2022, on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
The final seat allotment for NEET PG Counselling Round 1 was supposed to be announced yesterday, September 28, 2022.

However, MCC also reopened the selection filling procedure for applicants after withdrawing the provisional result due to mistakes made during the seat-filling process.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling - Revised Schedule

Choice filling for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 September 28 to 30, 2022 till 8 AM
Choice locking process starts from September 29, 2022, 3 PM onwards
Round 1 seat processing September 30, 2022
Round 1 provisional result September 30, 2022
Round 1 final result September 30, 2022
Reporting for round 1 October 1 to 7, 2022 till 5 PM

The new Round 1 result will not be revealed tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates will have to report to their respective institutions from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

 

